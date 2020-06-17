Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

