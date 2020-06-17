Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 282,631 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 89.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,631 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

