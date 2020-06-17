Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $603,332,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director George Stansfield acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.