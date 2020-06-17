Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007,194 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.