Ferris Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.3% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,204,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.