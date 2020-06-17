Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

