First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Given $41.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 209 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

