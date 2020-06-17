First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Stake Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,105 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of First Horizon National worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,145 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

