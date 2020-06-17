First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock worth $144,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,484 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.