Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fitbit worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIT. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,285,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,384,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 333.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,059,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,660,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fitbit Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,259,051.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

