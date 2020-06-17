FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. FLIR Systems posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 567,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

