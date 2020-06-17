FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 306.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in FLIR Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in FLIR Systems by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,777,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

