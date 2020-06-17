Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortinet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $149.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.