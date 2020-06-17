Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $6.31. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 966,423 shares trading hands.

FVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.40 to C$6.80 in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$63.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.6230642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

