Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading Up 14.8%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) shares were up 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 110,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,386,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.20 price objective (down from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. FMR LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

