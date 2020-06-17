Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $4.80, approximately 1,048,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,883,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 5.87%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 120,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $717,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 663,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 505,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,323 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,038 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,969 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.