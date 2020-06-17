Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AG opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AG. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

