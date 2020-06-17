Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RF opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

