Franklin Resources Inc. Has $63,000 Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36,586.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.