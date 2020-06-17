Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,314 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $5,012,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TransAlta by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransAlta by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 546,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,565 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.