Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

