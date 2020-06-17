Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 134,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 103,915 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 76,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

