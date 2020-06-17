Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.93 ($54.98).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA:FRA opened at €43.10 ($48.43) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($109.28). The company’s 50 day moving average is €40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.24.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.