Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,010 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.60 to $11.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

