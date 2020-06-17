FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.74. FreightCar America shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 491,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a negative net margin of 47.49%. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 62.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 310,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.