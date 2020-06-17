Freshpet (FRPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2020 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/5/2020 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/28/2020 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2020 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2020 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/11/2020 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

FRPT stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 232.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

