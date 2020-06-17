FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE FSK opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and have sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

