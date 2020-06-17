G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $17.82 Average PT from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $14.10 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

