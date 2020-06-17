GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GATX. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

GATX stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GATX will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in GATX by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $193,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 23.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $223,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

