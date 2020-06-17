Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Giga-tronics, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.40. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 3,145 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Giga-tronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

