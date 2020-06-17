Glennon Small Companies (ASX:GC1) Trading Down 3.1%

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 29,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.73.

In other Glennon Small Companies news, insider Michael Glennon acquired 49,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$26,280.05 ($18,638.33). Insiders acquired a total of 243,091 shares of company stock valued at $125,238 in the last quarter.

Glennon Small Companies Company Profile (ASX:GC1)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

