GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.67, approximately 996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Separately, TheStreet cut GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GlobalSCAPE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in GlobalSCAPE by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlobalSCAPE by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GlobalSCAPE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

