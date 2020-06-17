Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.32. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $152.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

