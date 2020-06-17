Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,503,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.