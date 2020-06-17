Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 3.4%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 73,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,057,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Gogo in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $18,501,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gogo by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 604,611 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Gogo by 369.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 362,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 285,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 277,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

