Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical volume of 2,608 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655,066 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,128,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,887,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

