Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) were up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.19, approximately 26,415 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,963,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

The firm has a market cap of $398.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 59.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 69,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

