Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR)’s share price fell 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, 28,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 11,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

