Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

