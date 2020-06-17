Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Up 0.3%

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $9.98, approximately 224,444 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 352,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

