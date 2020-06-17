Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079 ($26.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Greggs to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greggs in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($30.23) target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.55) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

LON GRG opened at GBX 1,738 ($22.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($32.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,713.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,987.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton purchased 169 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £1,363.83 ($1,735.82). Also, insider Roger Whiteside purchased 120 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,503 ($19.13) per share, with a total value of £1,803.60 ($2,295.53). In the last three months, insiders bought 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $18,194,582.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

