Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Stake Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,318.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 265,189 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 382,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 128,081 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of TV opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

