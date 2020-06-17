Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,292,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,634 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -208.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.