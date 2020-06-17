Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $20,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,251,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

HIG stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

