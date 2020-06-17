Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,692,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hexcel by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 118.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.