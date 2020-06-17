Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,740,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

