Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.76. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1,058,688 shares trading hands.

IMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.