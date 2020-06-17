ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of ICL Group worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 199,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,483 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. ICL Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

