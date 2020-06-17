ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICL. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ICL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 165.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ICL Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ICL Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ICL Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 222,664 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ICL Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

