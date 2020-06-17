Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $5.59. Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 633,100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.09 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

